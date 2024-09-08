Portugal will play their second game of the Nations League campaign against Scotland, looking to build on their win over Croatia in the previous match. The Selecao are in their rebuild phase under Roberto Martinez and did well to reach the quarter-finals in the 2024 European championship. Lifting the Nations League will give the Spaniard a much-needed lift and his focus will be to do well in the campaign. Scotland have been the side on the rise, going toe to toe with top teams in recent times. There defensive record will need to improve though with the team conceding plenty in the last few matches. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: List of Football Matches to Watch Out For in Nations League During Ongoing International Break.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal with the winner against Croatia and the Portuguese skipper will look to add on to his feat. Raphael Leao and Bruno Fernandes will also be part of the front three for the home side. Vitinha and Joao Neves will be deployed in midfield with Bernardo Silva as a floater. Diogo Dalot scored in the last match and he has been excellent for the national side for some time now.

Napoli’s new signings Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour will both start for Scotland in this game. Kieran Tierney and Che Adams are injured and ruled out of this tie. Lyndon Dykes will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for the visitors.

When is Portugal vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Portugal national football team will clash with the Scotland national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Monday, September 9. The Portugal vs Scotland UEFA Nations League match is scheduled to be played at the Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal and has a start time of 12:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Jarvo Returns! Famous Pitch Invader Wearing England Football Team Jersey Enters Aviva Stadium in Dublin During IRL vs ENG UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Get Portugal vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Portugal vs Scotland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 3 SD/HD TV channel. For the Portugal vs Scotland online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Portugal vs Scotland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Portugal vs Scotland live streaming online, can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Portugal will create plenty of chances in this tie and should come up with an easy win.

