PSG Defeat Borussia Dortmund Inside Empty Stadium, Fans Gather Outside Parc De Princes to Celebrate Champions League Win (Watch Videos)

PSG Fans (Photo Credits: Twitter/@le_Parisien_PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain finally broke their Champions League voodoo as they advance into the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The French giants defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the second leg of their round of 16 tie. There were no fans inside the stadium to enjoy this victory as the match was played behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus outbreak. But this did not stop the PSG faithful to support their club as they gathered outside the Parc de Princes in thousands to celebrate this win. PSG 2–0 Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Neymar Inspires French Giants to Secure Quarter-Final Berth.

It was their star man Neymar Jr who got the French champions on the front foot in the game as the Brazilian netted form an Angel di Maria corner kick just before the half-hour mark. Then Juan Bernat got the all-important goal for the Parisians as he scored the second goal of the game and put PSG in complete control right on half-time. This was enough for PSG to turn the first-leg deficit and advance into the further rounds of the competition.

Reaction After Neymar's Goal

L'explosion de joie des supporters parisiens après le but de Neymar > https://t.co/FKAwDpqvzO pic.twitter.com/JEmbZRE33X — Le Parisien - PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) March 11, 2020

PSG Fans

Les supporters mettent l'ambiance à quelques minutes du coup d'envoi ! > pic.twitter.com/L86OLNiz0c — Le Parisien - PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) March 11, 2020

Corona Who?

PSG Player's With Fans

Les joueurs du PSG vont célébrer ( a distance) la qualification avec les supporters #PSGBVB #PSGDOR #liguedeschampions pic.twitter.com/hqKe4c5kjk — Matthieu Brandely (@m_brandely) March 11, 2020

This was PSG’s first victory over the German side in Champions Leagues and it was also the first occasion since 1987-88 season that Borussia Dortmund has been eliminated from a major European competition in a two-legged tie after winning the first leg.

This victory might be the catalyst that PSG need to finally fulfil their dreams of winning the Champions League for the first time in their history. Neymar looked like his old self in the match and if manages to remain injury-free until the end of the season, the French club might have a chance of lifting the prestigious trophy.