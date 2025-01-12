The stage is set for the biggest encounter of January 2025 as Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other in the first El Clasico of 2025. The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final will be played at King Abdullah Sports City, with the Baca side winning its semifinal against Athletic Club in the semifinal. Interestingly team’s regular goal-keeper Inaki Pena was benched for the match. Ahead of the upcoming El Clasico, Coach Hansi Flick gave his views on the decision as he said, "I punished Inaki Pena in the semi-final against Athletic Club because it was the 3rd time he was late. So I benched him." Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025: Robert Lewandowski Expects Barca to Beat Los Blancos in Super Copa de Espana El Clasico.

Barcelona Head Coach Hansi Flick Reasons His Decision to Bench Inaki Pena in Semifinal Ahead of Super Copa de Espana El Clasico

🚨🗣️ Hansi Flick: "I punished Iñaki Peña in the semi-final against Athletic Club because it was the 3rd time he was late. So I benched him." pic.twitter.com/viG46cV3pm — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) January 11, 2025

