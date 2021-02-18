Manchester United will play Real Sociedad in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21. Real Sociedad vs Manchester United clash in the Europa League round of 32 will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on February 18 (Thursday). United dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in the Champions League group stages following a capitulation towards the latter end of the group stage. They crashed out of the Europa League semi-finals last year and will look to go the distance this year. Meanwhile, fans in India looking for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United match should scroll down for all details. Fans Replace Kajol With Gerard Pique in DDLJ Iconic Scene as Barcelona Star Attempts to Grab Kylian Mbappe, Netizens Come Up With Host of Other Funny Memes.

United enter this clash after a disappointing 1-1 draw at West Brom in the Premier League in their previous match putting them 10 behind Man City in the league title race. Their opponents Real Sociedad are on a three-match winning run. The Spanish side have also won four of their last five knockout matches in Europe. While United are winless in their last nine European matches against Spanish opposition.

When is Real Sociedad vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United match in Europa League will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on February 18 (Thursday night). The game is scheduled to start at 11:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Sociedad vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Europa League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UEL Group H match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Sociedad vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the match live on television can watch the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Group H match online for fans in India.

