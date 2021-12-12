Two draws and three defeats in five matches have once again left SC East Bengal under loads of pressure in what seems to be another disappointing Indian Super League campaign. The Red and Gold Brigade do have some quality players in their ranks but somehow things have not gone their way so far and they are in desperate need of a turnaround. They face Kerala Blasters, who are one place above them and it would be a good opportunity for the Kolkata giants to register their maiden win of the season. But beating Kerala Blasters would not be an easy task at all as the Tuskers are in form, having defeated a top Odisha FC side in their last game. Striker Alvaro Vasquez would once again be a key man in the midfield with youngster Sahal Abdul Samad pulling the strings in midfield. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

SC East Bengal have a turbulent time when it comes to goalscoring. Sometimes they have scored a lot in one game, examples being the matches against Odisha FC and FC Goa. In other times, they have struggled to put the ball in the back of the net. They would expect to put up a complete performance against Kerala Blasters and secure their first three points this season. However, it would not be easy. Based on form, Kerala Blasters are expected to clinch the victory.

When is SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa. The match will take place on December 12, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the SCEB vs KBFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

