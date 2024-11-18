Paul Pogba was banned from football for a period of four years as he failed a doping test. Later his ban was reduced to just 18 months and is now eyeing his return. Serie A side Juventus terminated Pogba's contract after the ban and is not looking to resign the French midfielder. Paul Pogba is currently in Miami, training with some private coaches. Paul Pogba will not be looking to join his former club Manchester United as he did not receive any help from their side. Pogba has many options in the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Saudi Pro League and MLS. Neymar Jr Eyes Santos Return in 2025 Amid Challenges To End Al-Hilal Contract Early.

Paul Pogba is training in Miami Ahead of his Return to Football

Paul Pogba is training in Miami as he plans his next move. Consideration given to MLS, Europe and Middle East options.



Told no plans in place for Paul Pogba to train at Carrington.🏃 pic.twitter.com/VY4s2QReq1— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 17, 2024

