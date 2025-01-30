Tottenham Hotspur hosts IF Elfsborg in the UEFA Europa League, looking to secure a top-eight finish. Spurs start their final group stage contest, sixth in the points table with 14 points from 7 matches. While they have suffered in the English Premier League, manager Ange Postecoglou will want his side to do well in the cup competitions to make up for the shortcomings. IF Elfsborg have won two games on the bounce but remain at 20th in the competition. They will however want to finish on a high here. Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

Tottenham Hotspur has a lengthy injury list with the likes of Guglielmo Vicario, Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison, Djed Spence, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven missing in action. Skipper Heung min Son will have to step and make himself counted in the final third where he will be supported by Dejan Kulusevski and Mikey Moore.

Sebastian Holmén, Terry Yegbe, and Ibrahim Buhari form the back three for Elfsborg as the visitors shape up in a 3-4-3 formation. Jalal Abdullai, Gottfrid Rapp, and Arber Zeneli will be involved in the forward line. Besfort Zeneli and Timothy Ouma should sit deep and try and shield the backline. Check out the Tottenham Hotspur vs IF Elsborg UEFA Europa League 2024-25 viewing options and match details below.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs IF Elfsborg UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur and IF Elfsborg will face each other in the final group-stage game of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season on Friday, January 30. The Tottenham Hotspur vs IF Elfsborg match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it starts at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Tottenham Hotspur vs IF Elfsborg match viewing options below. Tottenham Hotspur Reveal New Logo As London Club Introduces A 'Remastered Brand Identity' (See Pic and Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs IF Elfsborg UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Tottenham Hotspur vs IF Elfsborg UEFA Europa League match on the Sony Ten Sport Ten 5 TV channel. For more Tottenham Hotspur vs IF Elfsborg UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs IF Elfsborg UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Tottenham Hotspur vs IF Elfsborg football match on the Sony Liv app and website. Hence, the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs IF Elfsborg UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV app. Spurs will attack from the onset and should secure a routine win here.

