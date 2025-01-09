Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud match in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25? This might be a question lingering in the minds of football fans as they eagerly wait to watch the Portugal national football team star return to action. The 37-year-old was seen in action last on December 6 in Al-Nassr's final match of the year 2024 which they lost to Al-Ittihad by a 1-2 margin. Cristiano Ronaldo had pulled one goal back for the Knights of Najd in that Saudi Pro League 2024-25 game before Al-Ittihad went on to win the contest with a late winner from Steven Bergwijn. Al-Nassr will return to action after over a month and a lot of the attention is set to be around Cristiano Ronaldo, who was honoured for being the top goal-scorer of all time at the Globe Soccer Awards 2024. Cristiano Ronaldo Rubbishes Transfer Rumours, Targets ‘AFC Champions League’ Title for Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr currently sit fourth on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table with a total of 25 points in their kitty, having won seven matches out of 13 with two defeats and four draws. A win against 14th-placed Al-Akhdoud, will lift them to third but they will need to string together some favourable results and also hope the teams placed above them drop points, if they are to reignite hopes of challenging for the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 title.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud match in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The 39-year-old will look to make a sparkling return after a big break and aim at continuing where he left off, with Al-Nassr eyeing a return to winning ways. Ronaldo took part in training sessions with the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 outfit and is set to be part of Al-Nassr's starting XI for their Saudi Pro League 2024-25 showdown against Al-Akhdoud. Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Ballon d'Or Award During Globe Soccer Awards 2024, Says 'Vinicius Jr Deserved to Win the Golden Ball'.

The Al-Nassr star has had a good season for the Knights of Najd as he sits joint-second on the list of highest goal-scorers, having found the back of the net a total of 10 times so far with Al-Hilal's Aleksandr Mitrovic (12 goals) ahead of him on this list. Former Real Madrid teammate and Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema (10 goals) also holds the second spot in the list of highest goal-scorers in Saudi Pro League 2024-25.

