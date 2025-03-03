Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the main centres of attraction whenever Al-Nassr is in action. The Saudi Pro League club is set to lock horns with Esteghlal FC in the first leg of their round of 16 showdown in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 and the Azadi Sports Complex in Iran will host the clash. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in good form for Al-Nassr in the 2024-25 season and the Knights of Najd will aim at returning to winning ways as they enter this clash on the back of a defeat to Al-Orobah in the Saudi Pro League. But will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Esteghlal FC vs Al-Nassr match? Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr Chase Glory As Saudi Clubs Dominate in Asian Champions League 2024–25 Elite.

Al-Nassr had finished third in Group B standings with 17 points from eight matches while Esteghlal FC had secured the sixth spot. Al-Nassr had played out a goalless draw against Persepolis in what was their last appearance in the AFC Champions League 2024-25. The last time these two sides met saw Al-Nassr come out on top with a 1-0 victory. Al-Nassr will look to attain a lead in the first leg of the round of 16 match.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Esteghlal FC vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Match?

Unfortunately for fans, especially those of Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be featuring in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 round of 16 match against Esteghlal FC. The Portugal national football team star was not included in Al-Nassr's travelling squad for this match. As per reports, Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the Esteghlal FC vs Al-Nassr match as a result of a minor injury. Rift Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema’s Friendship! French Striker Unfollows Al-Nassr Forward on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo is the third-highest goal-scorer in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 with six goals to his name and he sits behind Al-Hilal's Salem Al-Dawsari and Gwangju FC's Jasir Asani on this list. He would not be able to add to his tally in this match but will look to continue his good form when he returns to action.

