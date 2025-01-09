The Spanish Super Cup defending champions will be in action. Real Madrid are set to take on Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup 2024–25 semi-final. The winning side will proceed to the final and compete against Barcelona for the silverware. Real Madrid players have reached Saudi Arabia and are training with their full effort. Los Blancos are in good form and they will be looking to secure an easy win over Mallorca. But there is also a possibility that Mallorca might pull an upset. Vinicius Junior Available As Real Madrid Prepare for Spanish Super Cup 2024–25 Semi-Final Against Mallorca.

Carlo Ancelotti struggled to keep Real Madrid on the winning ways from the start of the 2024-25 season but is now back on track with Real Madrid leading the La Liga 2024-25 standings. In a couple of months, the whole scenario of La Liga has changed as Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid are back in form. Carlo Ancelotti will be expecting a positive outcome of the Real Madrid vs Mallorca Super Copa de Espana 2024-25 semi-final. This will bring Real Madrid close to winning another silverware of the season as they have already bagged the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup so far.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Mallorca Spanish Super Cup 2024–25 Semi-Final Match?

Kylian Mbappe has been an important asset to the Real Madrid side as seen in the recent outcomes. Mbappe was also spotted travelling and training with his Real Madrid teammates for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final match against Mallorca. Carlo Ancelloti will also be keen on picking Kylian Mbappe in his Real Madrid starting XI.

This is going to be an important contest for both Real Madrid and Mallorca. Both sides will be keen on securing a positive outcome. But looking at current forms, Real Madrid looks the stronger side but the outcome of the match will depend on the performance by players from each side.

