After a strong MLS 2024 season, Inter Miami CF will look to clinch the MLS cup in the upcoming season. The side made great progress after Lionel Messi’s arrival. As per the Inter Miami CF pre-season schedule released, the side will play exhibition matchess in Peru, Panama, and Honduras ahead of the 2025 MLS season. Famed as "The Americans Preseason Tour" begins in Las Vegas when Inter Miami plays Mexican champions Club America at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 18. Inter Miami will face Peruvian side Club Universitario de Deportes, the country’s first division back-to-back champions, at Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru on Jan. 29. Four days later, Inter Miami will face Sporting San Miguelito at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Panama City, Panama on Feb. 2. Neymar Jr Reacts to Idea of Joining Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami, Says, 'Football is Full of Surprises'.

Inter Miami CF Preseason Tour

The dream takes flight ✈️🌎 The Americas Preseason Tour kicks off soon.🩷🖤 Read more here: https://t.co/jqbqdArgIg pic.twitter.com/uJmzqKihBM — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 10, 2025

