Zlatan Ibrahimovic Announces His AC Milan Arrival in Unique Style, Swedish Striker Sweats It Out Ahead of Joining the Team (Watch Video)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Getty)

As Italy opens its doors for Serie A after a long gap of a couple of months the football teams have asked the players to report back to their bases. Now Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo who was in Madeira with his family. Now, Zlatan Ibrahimovic also came back to Italy and announced his arrival in style. The Swedish striker posted a snap of himself with a witty caption. The caption read, “The God is back, he is watching you.” But before returning for his training with his club AC Milan, the 38-year-old has been under 14-day mandatory isolation. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Disappointed With Dicey Hierarchy at AC Milan After Zvonimir Boban Sacking, Could Leave Serie A Club.

Zlatan had flown back to Italy after all the live games were suspended. A few days ago, he was spotted at his club. He was also seen sweating it out in the stadium and posted the clip with the caption, "My passion, my world. Remember this!." For now, check out the post below and the video of himself.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check out the video below:

Diretta Instagram a sopresa di #Ibrahimovic: panoramica del campo di #Milanello soffermandosi poi, per qualche secondo, sullo stemma del #Milan dei suoi pantaloni. Torna infine sul prato verde. In chiusura poche semplici parole: «My passion, my world. Remember this!». pic.twitter.com/xqXlP5nvPG — Tomaso Palli (@tomaso_palli) May 14, 2020

A few teams in Serie A including Juventus and AC Milan have already started sweating it out in their respective stadiums. Prior to this, he was seen sweating it out at his club Hammarby. However, the rumours are rife that he is quite unhappy with the shaky management at AC Milan. Only time will tell how long does the Swedish striker remain in AC Milan.