Harbhajan Singh Questions Virender Sehwag's Exclusion From Wasim Jaffer’s All-Time India ODI XI

Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Indian national team cricketer and Ranji Trophy legend, Wasim Jaffer picked his all-time ODI India XI, which comprised superstars from all generations. As expected it was a star-studded team with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and many others. However, one notable absentee from the team was explosive opener Virender Sehwag, whose omission was questioned by Indian veteran Harbhajan Singh. Aaron Finch Picks All Time India-Australia Combined ODI XI, Leaves Out Rohit Sharma.

Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday picked his ODI XI comprising of Indian players to represent the country internationally over the years. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were selected as the opening pair with Rohit Sharma slotted in at number three. Hardik Pandya Picks His All Time IPL XI, Not Rohit Sharma! MS Dhoni Named As Captain.

India’s current captain Virat Kohli came in at number four while World-Cup winner Yuvraj Singh took the fifth spot. Former captain MS Dhoni was named as the wicketkeeper with Kapil Dev coming in at seventh. Jaffer couldn’t pick between Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh as another spinner along with Anil Kumble. Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah took the final two spots.

Wasim Jaffer's ODI XI

After the 42-year-old posted his line-up on Twitter, former national team spinner Harbhajan Singh was left puzzled with the exclusion of Virender Sehwag. ‘No Sehwag?’ the spin wizard wrote while retweeting Jaffer’s post.

Harbhajan Singh's Reply

Virender Sehwag is one of the most accomplished players in Indian cricket and was a phenomenon in the limited-overs format. His explosive batting at the start of the innings pressurized the opponents which paved way for the players after him to set themselves on the crease. Sehwag has amassed more than 8,000 runs in ODIs while registering 15 centuries.