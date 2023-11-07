The Indian women's hockey team will take on Germany, New Zealand, Japan, Chile, the United States, Italy and the Czech Republic in the Olympic Qualifiers to be held in Ranchi between January 13-24. The teams finishing in the top 3 in the 8-team competition will make it to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Following the conclusion of the Continental qualifying events with the end of the Pan-American Games and the African Hockey Road to Paris 2024, the FIH has revealed the pools for the three Olympic qualifying events to be held next year. Indian Hockey Team Reclaims Best-Ever Sixth Position in FIH Women’s World Rankings After Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Triumph.

FIH Official Tweet

Following the end of the continental championships in Africa, 5 teams have now gained direct qualification to the Olympic Games #Paris2024. Additionally the 16 men's and women's teams that will get a second opportunity to qualify for the Olympics at the FIH Hockey Olympic… pic.twitter.com/iUhP09x3dg — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) November 6, 2023

Till now, five men’s and women’s teams have gained direct qualification to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 as Continental Champions, in addition to the hosts France. A further 16 men’s and women’s teams have simultaneously secured their place at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, so the pools for these qualification tournaments have now been revealed.

The 16 teams per gender have been divided into two groups, with eight teams travelling to each location: Muscat, Oman and Valencia, Spain for the men, and Ranchi, India, and Valencia, Spain for the women. Eight men’s teams that will compete in Muscat, Oman are Great Britain, Germany, New Zealand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Canada, Chile and China.

The eight men’s teams that will compete in Valencia, Spain are Belgium, Spain, Korea, Ireland, Japan, Austria, Egypt and Ukraine, The eight women’s teams that will compete in Valencia, Spain are Belgium, Great Britain, Spain, South Korea, Ireland, Canada, Malaysia and Ukraine.

The men’s and women’s teams have been divided into two groups based on their world ranking at midnight on November 5, 2023, once all Continental Championships were completed. Hockey India Executive Body Inducts Southern Alpha Sports Academy and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy as Two New Members.

The teams that finish in the top 3 of each of the four FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 tournaments will seal their qualification to the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 will be played between January 13-24, 2024.

