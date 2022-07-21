Neeraj Chopra, whose golden arm fetched India the biggest honour in men's javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 last year, is set to start off his campaign at the World Athletics Championships. The javelin thrower is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian athletes to watch out for in this edition of the competition and after his performance at the Olympics, there would be a lot of expectations on him to perform well and potentially win another gold this time around too. Neeraj Chopra would compete in the men's javelin throw qualification round in the early hours on Friday, July 22. Ahead of his second appearance at the World Championships, let us take a look at how he performed when he last competed in this competition. Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships USA 2022, Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Event

So how did he fare the last time he competed at the World Athletics Championships? Well, as said before, this is his second appearance in the competition. He had first competed in this tournament for the first time in 2017 in London where, unfortunately, he had missed out on qualifying for the final round. Then only 19 years of age, Chopra had failed to breach the qualification mark of 83m, with his throw going as far as 82.26m. It was back then he had said in an interview that he would identify his flaws and come back stronger and boy did he keep his word! Four years later, he stood atop the podium in Tokyo with the shining gold medal in his hands and the world applauded him for this incredible performance at the Olympics, easily the crowning moment of his career so far.

Chopra had missed the 2019 edition of the competition owing to an elbow surgery. So this would be his first appearance at the World Athletics Championships in five years. And one can back him to perform with a motive to prove a point and finally breach the 90m mark, something that he had almost done at the Diamond League earlier this year with a throw of 89.94m, which is his personal best.

