As the F1 calendar moves ahead we will be looking at the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix next. The race will be taking place on July 31 (Sunday) at 6:30 pm (IST) in Hungaroring, near Budapest. The track has been presenting F1 races since 1986. Lewis Hamilton has conquered the track with a total of eight wins over the years, four more than the legendary Michael Schumacher. Last year ended in a shocking result as Esteban Ocon emerged victorious. Sebastian Vettel, Former World Champion, Announces Retirement From F1 After 2022 Season.

With the qualification for the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix done, pole position was achieved by the newly signed Mercedes star Gorge Russell. For the first time in his F1 career, he has gained the pole position and it came after a serious drive. The English man was followed by both the Ferraris as Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished second and third respectively.

Tragically due to some technical issues the leader of the 2022 F1 driver standings, Max Verstappen, will be starting the race at the 10th position, and behind him starts his teammate Sergio Perez on 11th. This sets a great opportunity for Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc, to close the gap between him and first place.

As the race takes place through 14 turns for 70 laps, it is going to be one of the most interesting races to watch. The 24-year-old British racer will be defending his position against the Ferraris, with Leclerc in high spirits to win the Hungarian GP. Max Verstappen will be looking to make his way to the finish line in one of the podium places, as he faces a difficult task to pass through the most talented bunch of racers in the game.

When is the 2022 Hungarian GP Main Race? Know Date, Time & Venue

The action at the 2022 Hungarian GP will be held at the Hungaroring Circuit in Hungary. The main race is scheduled to begin on July 31, 2022 (Sunday) and has a start time of 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast Of 2022 Hungarian GP Main Race on TV?

Star Sports network are the official broadcasters of F1 in India and will be telecasting the races on its TV channels. So fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the 2022 Hungarian GP main race on their TV sets.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of 2022 Hungarian GP Main Race?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform will be streaming F1 for its fans in India. So interested can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App or website to watch 2022 Hungarian GP main race live streaming.

