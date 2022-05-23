India and Pakistan will renew their age-old rivalry as the two teams meet each other in their opening game of Asia Cup 2022. The clash will be played in Jakarta on May 23, 2022 (Monday) and both teams will be hoping for a win to begin their campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Head to Head, Squads and Other Things You Need To Know Ahead of IND vs PAK Hockey Match.

India are the reigning champions and will have aspirations of defending their crown. However, they will field a fairly new-look squad since the main team is busy with FIH Pro League 2021-22 in Europe. Pakistan have historically fared well in the clash and will be hoping to achieve a similar kind of result.

India vs Pakistan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Match, Time and Schedule

The India vs Pakistan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on May 23, 2022 (Monday) at 05:00 pm IST. The game will be held at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta.

India vs Pakistan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of Men's Asia Cup 2022 in India. IND vs PAK hockey match will be telecast on Star Sports First, Star Spots 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

India vs Pakistan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

If you are not able to tune in to television for whatever reasons, you can also catch the IND vs PAK hockey match with the live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming platform of Star Sports, will provide the live action of Men's Asia Cup 2022 on its website and its mobile application.

