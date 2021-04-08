The Kolkata Knight Riders camp was hit by numerous controversies in the 2009 edition of the Indian Premier League, from John Buchanan’s multiple-captains strategy to sending Sanjay Bangar and Aakash Chopra to India mid-season to alleged derogatory comments to Ajit Agarkar by a member of the support staff. While some on the field, some were off it – but they revolved around the camp. Except the Fake IPL Player. IPL Controversies- Part 5: KKR Removes Sourav Ganguly as Captain in 2009 After Internal Conflict.

The first post on the blog was published on April 18, a week after the tournament underway. The blogger did not reveal their identity, and generally published unflattering content about cricketers, mostly from the Kolkata franchise. These included derogatory nicknames, alleged dressing-room gossip, and sleazy stories.

Speculations of the blogger being someone from Kolkata squad arose. On their website, Kolkata called it ‘poison pen of the dirtiest variety, but far too many factual errors’. When Bangar and Chopra returned home, rumours of one of them being the blogger arose.

Meanwhile, the popularity of the blog soared. According to Pinstorm data, there were 150,000 visitors on the blog on April 15. They spent 15 minutes on an average. IPL Controversies- Part 4: Pakistan Players' Participation Banned in 2009 After 26/11 Mumbai Attacks.

But the identity of the blogger remained unknown until the end of the edition. It was only in August 2010 that Anupam Mukherji, a Bangalore-based marketing specialist, confessed to being the man behind the blog. He also assured that the stories were false.

