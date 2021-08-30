The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) returns with the players auction for the season 8. The PKL 2021 players auction, a three-day affair, got underway on August 29. Over 450 players are set to go under the hammer in Mumbai with 12 teams looking to build solid squads ahead of the PKL Season 8. All of the franchises have released around 161 players ahead of the PKL 2021 and they have been added to the auction pool along with the New Young Players.

Each franchise can spend INR 4.4 crores to build their teams and can avail of a maximum of two Final Bid Match cards, depending on the number of players they have already retained. With big names in the Pro Kabaddi auction pool, including legends like Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari and Rohit Kumar among others along with rising players, the bidding is expected to be fierce.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Players Auction Live TV Telecast

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League. PKL 2021 players auction will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports FIRST, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Players Auction Live Streaming Online

With Star Sports having the broadcast rights, the PKL 2021 players auction live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile and official website. The PKL 2021 player auction pool is divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D with base prices of INR 30 lakhs, 20 lakhs, 10 lakhs and and 6 lakhs respectively.

