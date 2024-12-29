The most consistent side in the PKL 2024 season – Haryana Steelers will take on the most successful franchise in the PKL history – Patna Pirates in the PKL 2024 Final. The match is seen as the perfect finale for an exciting season where multiple teams battled for a place in the playoffs -except Haryana Steelers who was the most consistent side. With 16 wins in 22 games, Haryana Steelers secured the top spot and managed to defeat qualifier winners UP Yoddhas in the PKL Semifinal. Interestingly, this is their back-to-back final appearance where the side fell short last time against Puneri Paltan. They will look to overturn the Patna Pirate’s challenge for their first title. PKL 2024: Patna Pirates Storm Into Pro Kabaddi League Final With Narrow Win Over Dabang Delhi KC.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates is the most successful franchise in PKL history. They are into their fifth PKL final winning three titles so far in Pro Kabaddi League. In the 2024 season, PKL has the most raid points making them one of the fierce attacking sides in the league while Haryana Steelers managed to win the most points on their defences with a slightly better defensive record than the Pirates. Devang will look to repeat his performance in the PKL season 11 for the final time to clinch title for the Patna side. Check out Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL season 11 Final match details and viewing options.

When is Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Haryana Steelers dominated the league with a great performance throughout the PKL 2024 season. They will play against Patna Pirates who made it to the final after an impressive win over the second-seed Dabang Delhi. The Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates game will start at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 29. The match will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Pune. Check out the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates match viewing options below. PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers Beat UP Yoddhas To Qualify For Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Final.

Where to Watch Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 Final Match Live Telecast on TV?

Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024 matches. The Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 final match will be telecasted on Star Spots Channels. Check out the online viewing options for the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL match.

How to Watch Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 Final Match Live Streaming Online?

Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 match live-streaming. It should be a quality game of kabaddi with talented stars showcasing their performances.

