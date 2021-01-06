06 Jan, 08:13 (IST) Barcelona Back in Training After Negative COVID-19 Test Barcelona are back in training after the team returned negative for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing carried out on Tuesday. The Catalans had halted their training after two members of the first-team staff had tested positive ahead of the Athletic Club clash. ℹ️ First team players return negative PCR tests— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 5, 2021

We are back with yet another blog as sports fever continues to be high. We will be tracking the breaking sports news throughout the day with our live updates. From live score updates to match results, you will get all the major sports news here. The day gone by was another exciting day in the sporting world as we witnessed some tremendous on-field action. While South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by ten wickets in the second Test to win series 2-0, New Zealand are on the verge of another thumping win against Pakistan. Bengaluru FC 1-3 Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21 Match Result.

Mohammad Rizwan’s men were reeling at 8/1 at stumps on Day 3, trailing 354 runs behind New Zealand’s first-innings total. Earlier in the day, the top-ranked Test batsman Kane Williamson tormented Pakistan bowlers and smashed his fourth Test double century. Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell also scored hundreds as the Kiwis declared at 659/6. As Pakistan have lost opener Shan Masood for a duck, their defeat looks inevitable.

Speaking of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, Mumbai City FC thrashed Bengaluru FC 3-1 in Goa to advance at the top of the team standings. While Indian footballers are plying their trade in ISL, the Indian cricket team is gearing up for the third Test match against Australia which gets underway on January 7 (Wednesday) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Currently, the four-match series is perfectly poised at 1-1, and the winner of the upcoming contest will take an inevitable 2-1 lead.