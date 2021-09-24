It was a day of accidents today at the Russian GP 2021 free practice sessions. First, it was Lando Norris who happened to brush against the barricades while entering the pit and then Antonio Giovinazzi was the one who crashed while taking a turn during the second practice session. Now, it was Lewis Hamilton who sent the jackman flying after entering the pit. It was all done inadvertently and the Mercedes racer too was rattled with the incident and inquired about his wellbeing. Antonio Giovinazzi Crashes While Taking a Turn During Free Practice Session of Russian GP 2021 (Watch Video).

Fortunately, the man was unhurt and even the official account of Mercedes confirmed the news of his well-being on social media "For everyone asking, our front jackman is OK," Mercedes tweeted later in the session, to the relief of all. So as soon as Lewis Hamilton entered the pit, the jackman began working on the racer's car. Hamilton did not apply breaks at the right time as a result the man went flying and was grounded. A couple of members rushed to help him and fortunately he was unhurt.

Check out the video of the incident below:

Ouch* A bit of a jaw-dropper as Lewis Hamilton went into the pits in FP2 - but no serious injuries 😮#RussianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/URR8bFjma8 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 24, 2021

Talking about the first two rounds of the practice session, Valtteri Bottas stood first and Hamilton was right behind his Mercedes teammate. The third practice session will be held on Saturday and the Qualifying Round will be held later.

