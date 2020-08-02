Lewis Hamilton won a record seventh British Grand Prix in dramatic fashion. The Brit survived a late tyre scare to win the race in Silverstone, crossing the line in a punctured tyre. The six-time World Champion started first on the grid but Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was ahead and threatened to the take the lead but Hamilton held off the attempt to go first in turn one. He was all on his own from there and never came close to giving up the lead until his tyre burst just one lap from home.

Mercedes teammate Bottas was close at second but his tyre burst just laps from home giving Max Verstappen to seize the moment and take the second place while Charles Leclerc came third. Bottas, who three laps far from making an All-Mercedes one-two finish came 12th after a nightmarish finish. Hamilton has now won more Grand Prix at Silverstone than Jim Clark and Alain Prost.

Lewis Hamilton Wins British Grand Prix

🏁 CLASSIFICATION 🏁 After an absolutely crazy final two laps, confirmation of Lewis Hamilton's seventh win at Silverstone And the first one by crossing the line with a puncture!#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ueDrd5BwOo — Formula 1 (@F1) August 2, 2020

Lewis Hamilton Survives a Scare

Eyes front left as Lewis Hamilton somehow makes it back to parc ferme at Silverstone 👀 😮 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/LMSrNgt0eL — Formula 1 (@F1) August 2, 2020

Hamilton at Finishing Line

Lewis Hamilton at the finish line pic.twitter.com/DdUzuhO3pO — Lew✨ (@UtdLew) August 2, 2020

True World Champion

How did Lewis Hamilton drive nearly half a lap of silverstone with a punctured tire and win the #BritishGP You have to credit Lewis Hamilton for all his success in #F1 pic.twitter.com/UbabkoD6EG — Jake Coare (@JakeCoare14) August 2, 2020

Lewis Hamilton in Final Lap

Lewis Hamilton in sector 3 of the final lap #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/hvDZA8djzk — Sam (@SamCarpenter_) August 2, 2020

Hamilton wins British GP With Three Tyres

Simply crazy final lap of the #BritishGP How Lewis Hamilton managed to win the race with only 3 tyres is beyond me 👊👏. #Formula1 #Silverstone pic.twitter.com/qUvJHPByPF — Ali (@Ali_Givenchy) August 2, 2020

G.O.A.T

Last Lap on Punctured Tyre

That last lap almost had me 😅 We still got this 🏆🏁 I can’t express how grateful I am to all the fans, and to my incredible team. To think this is the 7th home win is just insane. Thanks for the positive energy everyone, we did this together. #BritishGP #TeamLH #StillWeRise @F1 pic.twitter.com/PyAPZ6SZrI — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 2, 2020

This was Hamilton’s third consecutive race win after the Steiermark and Hungarian GP win last month. Verstappen, who could have overtaken his Mercedes rival with some time finished second for a second consecutive time after Hungarian GP. Daniel Ricciardo came fourth in the race.

