In what could be good news for Team India and Indian cricket fans, Mohammed Shami is likely to return to international cricket following a long injury layoff. Shami, who last played for India in the ICC World Cup 2023, is expected to return in India's upcoming white-ball series against England, and then possibly feature in coloured clothing during Champions Trophy 2025. India Cricket Team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Probable Squad: Will KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami Make It? Toss-Up Between Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

As reported by Cricbuzz, Shami has been under strict observation by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical team, who recently returned to competitive cricket after a successful ankle injury. However, the pacer experienced discomfort, and BCCI opted not to include Shami on India's tour of Australia.

Shami will again be in action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-25 for Bengal, where an NCA-appointed trainer or physio will remain with the star bowler. The BCCI national selection committee will be in attendance in Baroda and will have a keen eye on Shami's performance and form. Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Here's What We Know So Far.

Meanwhile, Akash Deep is likely to miss India's upcoming white-ball series with England and will head to NCA upon return from Australia. Selectors will also be sweating buckets on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, with the bowler being the spearhead of the attack, and barely any time remaining for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Selectors are likely to name a provisional Team India squad for the Champions Trophy during BCCI's AGM scheduled for January 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).