Diego Sebastian Schwartzman and Yen-Hsun Lu are all set to take on each other in the first round of the French Open 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast, but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. So this is the second time that the two players are meeting each other. Schwartzman and Lu met each other in 2016 in Lyon. This is where Diego lost 6-3 7-5. Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open 2021.

Diego has a 12-10 win-loss record in 2021, 7-6 on clay. Whereas, the Chinese will play his first match on clay for the first time this year. As one may recall, Diego had reached the semi-finals of the tournament in the French Open 2020. He lost to Spanish ace Rafael Nadal by 6-3 6-3 7-6(0). Whereas, Lu id did not play the French Open 2020. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Diego Sebastian Schwartzman vs Yen-Hsun Lu Men's Singles Match?

Diego Sebastian Schwartzman vs Yen-Hsun Lu in French Open 2021 will take place on June 1, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Court no 7 and it has a tentative start time of 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Diego Sebastian Schwartzman vs Yen-Hsun Lu Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Diego Sebastian Schwartzman vs Yen-Hsun Lu Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Diego Sebastian Schwartzman vs Yen-Hsun Lu Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Diego Sebastian Schwartzman vs Yen-Hsun Lu Men’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).