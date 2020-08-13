World No. 1 Novak Djokovic released a statement on Thursday (August 13, 2020) stating that he will be participating in the upcoming US Open and Western and Southern Cincinnati Open this year. The Serbian said that it was a tough decision but is really excited to compete again. This year’s US Open has seen several big-name players such as Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep pull out of the competition. US Open 2020: From Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios to Ashleigh Barty, List of Players Who Have Opted Out of the Grand Slam Event.

US Open 2020 is scheduled to start from August 31, 2020, and will be played until September 13, 2020. While, the Cincinnati Masters 2020 is planned to be held from August 20, 2020, to August 28, 2020. Back in June, the Serbian tennis star stated that competing in the US Open tournament will be ‘impossible’ due to extreme ‘COVID-19’ protocols. US Open 2020: Tennis Association No Set Guidelines for Calling Off Grand Slam if COVID-19 Outbreak.

The World No.1 took to his Twitter account in which he confirmed his plans of taking part in the Cincinnati Masters and US Open this year. ‘I’m happy to confirm that I‘ll participate at #CincyTennis and #USOpen this year. It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited’ said the 33-year-old.

See Post

I’m happy to confirm that I‘ll participate at #CincyTennis and #USOpen this year. It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited 😃💪🏼 https://t.co/qgxSTHrKK4 pic.twitter.com/tg6rgwfFqm — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 13, 2020

With several big-name players not taking part in US Open 2020, the Serbian will have a good chance to add to his already impressive tally of 17 grand slam titles, which is the third-most in tennis history for a male player. Djokovic last won the US Open in 2018 and was knocked out in the fourth round last year.

