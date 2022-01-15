For days now, Novak Djokovic's visa controversy has been grabbing the attention of everyone around the globe. His visa had been cancelled for the second time in a row by the Australian Government despite the Serbian winning the court case last week. Post this, Rafael Nadal was asked about the tournament happening with or without the Serbian. The Spaniard responded to the question by saying that the Australian Open is bigger than any player (including him). The tournament will be good with or without the Serbian tennis ace. Novak Djokovic Detained Ahead of Deportation Appeal After Australia Cancels his Visa.

Nadal did say that Djoko is one of the biggest players in the history of the sport. "The Australian Open is more important than any one player (included himself and Federer in that response). I think it will be a great Australian Open with or without him," he said during the interview. This is not the first time that Rafael Nadal has spoken about Novak Djokovic's visa controversy. When Djokovic's visa was cancelled for the first time due to his vaccination status, Nadal had said that Djokovic was facing the consequences of his choices.

Asked Nadal about #AusOpen with or without Djokovic, and he had a very forceful response. pic.twitter.com/JpAMs6LsMG — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 15, 2022

Like everyone even Djokovic had made his choices and he could have avoided the drama but simply getting vaccinated. As of now, Djokovic's visa has been cancelled once again and he is in the detention center. His court hearing will happen on Sunday.

