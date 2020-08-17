Lexington, Aug 17: America's Jennifer Brady clinched her first WTA title after defeating Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in the summit clash of the Top Seed Open.

Brady didn't have to break much sweat as she defeated Teichmann 6-3, 6-4 in a match which lasted one hour and 42 minutes on Sunday.

"It feels great to win my first title," she said after the match as per the WTA website. "There's only one winner each week, so walking away with the trophy for the first time, at home in America, I'm really happy."

"I've always wanted to win a WTA title, and everything I ever imagined turned out to be reality," she added.

The 25-year-old began 2020 with a big win over former World No.1 Maria Sharapova en route to the Brisbane International quarterfinals as a qualifier. She followed that up at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, again battling through qualifiers before shocking both Elina Svitolina and two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza to make the semi-finals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, in doubles, Haley Carter and Luisa Stefani won their second title as a team in Lexington as they ousted Marie Bouzkova, who paired with Teichmann 6-1, 7-5 in the final match.

