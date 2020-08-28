Novak Djokovic could face Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev in the men’s semi-final, US Open 2020 singles draw revealed on Thursday. America sensation Coco Gauff could potentially play last season’s rematch against two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in the third round of women’s singles. The US Open, which begins on August 31 and will be played behind closed doors, posted the draws for men’s and women’s singles online on its website. Djokovic, who won the only Grand Slam played this year at the Australian Open, will hope to close down the gap with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with a fourth US Open title win. Bryan Brothers Announce Retirement, Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan Hang Up Racquets Ahead of US Open 2020.

Djokovic though would have to overcome a number of young guns to another Grand Slam win. The World No 1 begins his tournament with an opening match clash against 107th-ranked Damir Dzhumhur. He could potentially face seventh seed David Goffin in the quarter-final. If the Serbian manages to beat the Belgian either of Stefanos or Zverev await the final four. Similarly, Dominic Thiem, who was beaten in the Australian Open final, will face last season’s US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev in the semis. Check Out Full US Open 2020 Singles Draw.

With defending US Open champion Rafael Nadal opting out from participating in the tournament and Roger Federer out with a knee injury, Djokovic has a grand opportunity to make it 18 Grand Slam title wins and shorten the gap to just two majors against Federer’s record 20 titles. He could also face the big-serving John Isner in the fourth round.

In the women’s draw, Osaka vs Gauff could be the first big match in the third round. The winner then could also play two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals. Third-seeded Serena Williams’ first strong opponent could be World No 7 Madison Key in the quarter-finals. Defending US Open winner Bianca Andreescu and top-ranked Ashleigh Barty have opted out of the Grand Slam tournament due to covid-19 threat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).