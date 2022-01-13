The Australian Open, the first major of the year is set to start in a few days and it would kickstart another fascinating year for tennis fans all over the world. This is set to be the 110th edition of the competition which would once again have top stars like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and also Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka in action. The competition would be held at Melbourne Park in Victoria. Australian Open 2022 Draw to Go Ahead With Novak Djokovic As World's Number One Seed As Serbian Awaits Decision on Visa

Djokovic, the current defending champion, would enter the competition on a back of a controversy surrounding his VISA on his arrival in Australia. The Serbian tennis star, also the current world number one, is a favourite to retain his title and win a record 21st Grand Slam, which would statistically make him the greatest of all time. He is currently tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slams. But he would not have it easy at all with some other tennis stars in the fray like Nadal, Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitspipas who all would be gunning for the top prize as well.

When is Australian Open 2022?

The Australian Open 2022 begins on January 17 and is set to end on January 30. Last year, it was held in February instead of January with the delay happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here Are Top Five Seeds in Men’s Singles at the Australian Open 2022:

1) Novak Djokovic

2) Daniil Medvedev

3) Alexander Zverev

4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

5) Andriy Rublev

In the women's singles category, Ashleigh Barty is definitely a contender to win the title on her home soil, given the terrific form she is in. Recently, she won the Adelaide International women's singles title with a dominant victory in the final. She would also have some serious competition in Naomi Osaka, Garbine Muguruza and also Aryna Sabalenka amongst others, all of whom are in contention for the title as well. Defending champion Osaka is seeded 13th.

Let Us Take a Look at Top Five Seeds in Women’s Singles in Australian Open 2022:

1) Ashleigh Barty

2) Aryna Sabalenka

3) Garbine Muguruza

4) Barbora Krejcikova

5) Maria Sakkari

Full list of Australian Open 2022 Seeds:

Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

The Australian Open 2022 would be telecasted live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Six would be telecasting the match live in IST, according to the broadcasting partners' list on the Australian Open 2022 official website. All of the matches can be live-streamed using the Sony Liv app. Fans can also follow the Australian Open 2022 Twitter page for more updates about the competition.

