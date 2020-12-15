WWE Raw December 14, 2020 episode took place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. We witnessed a high flying episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of WWE TLC 2020 which is scheduled to take place on December 20, 2020. AJ Styles who has challenged Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship at TLC 2020, made a strong statement this week on Raw by brutally defeating Sheamus. The Phenomenal One not only defeated Celtic Warrior but also assaulted him mercilessly. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE Raw Dec 14, 2020 results and highlights. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins Announce Birth Of First Child Roux, WWE Couple Share Adorable Photo.

The Phenomenal One went on to discuss Sheamus's Brogue Kick to the WWE Champion last week, and the fight broke out soon after. Styles had his own insurance plan for the encounter, as his associate Omos thwarted an early powerbomb attempt from Sheamus. During the match, we saw the Phenomenal One hit Sheamus with a series of kicks and a brutal chair attack. Apart from this, we saw Lana defeats Nia Jax, while Dana Brooke and Shayna Baszler match ending up in disqualification. Let us see some glimpses from this week's episode of Raw.

Randy Orton Tactics Failed Against The Fiend

Are We Looking at New WWE Champion?

Mandy Rose Returns to Help Dana Brooke

AJ Styles Assaulting Sheamus

We saw The Hurt Business defeat The New Day and Jeff Hardy. We also witnessed Matt Riddle putting up a great performance this week on Raw where he defeated MVP. The Miz and John Morrison also registered a victory against Keith Lee in 2 on 1 handicap match.

