WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have announced the birth of their first child together. Both the stars took to their social media to share the exciting news with the fans while revealing the name of their kid. Lynch announced her pregnancy in May of this year during an episode of WWE RAW, while taking a temporary leave from in-ring action.

Becky Lynch shared an adorable photo on her Instagram of her and Seth Rollins holding the hands of baby ‘Roux’. ‘Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew’ wrote the former WWE Champion. Seth Rollins shared the same photo on his special media as well with the caption ‘#andnew’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Man (@beckylynchwwe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins)

Becky Lynch had relinquished her WWE title on the following night on RAW after the Money in the Bank Pay-per-view earlier in the year. The 33-year-old announced her pregnancy while ceding the title to Asuka, who had won the ‘Money in the Bank’ contract the previous night. Lynch is the longest-reigning Raw women’s champion ever.

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother." Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE!!!! What a moment on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/yWnHB3Dc4o — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins had announced their engagement in August 2019 after confirming their relationship that year. ‘I've always, always wanted kids. When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when,’ Lynch said to People magazine earlier in the year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).