San Francisco, December 6: Amazon laid off many employees from multiple departments this year for several reasons. The e-commerce giant reportedly laid off employees from its Amazon Music department and other departments. According to the latest reports, Amazon asked its employees to return to the office following its new relocation requirement. Following this, several workers preferred to quit their jobs instead of relocating.

According to the reports, following Amazon's guidelines, the workers were expected to return to the Amazon hub in the first half of 2024. The reports further said that the employees who were unable to comply with this request were to be forced to find work elsewhere. As per the reports, the workers quit rather than join the Amazon hub. Still, the company spokesperson said the relocation policy only affected a small percentage of the workforce. Microsoft Creates ’Deep Search Features' for Its Bing Search Engine Powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 for Complex Search Queries.

Amazon Workers Chose To Quit Company Than Relocating, Here's Why

According to an HRWorld Economic Times report, an Amazon spokesperson said that they decided best to communicate directly with employees who have been affected. The spokesperson further added that they ensured that the employees were getting accurate information relevant to them. Additionally, the report said that Amazon asked the affected employees to relocate to Seattle, Arlington, San Francisco, Chicago, New York or any other main office.

The Amazon spokesperson further said that individuals needing more information could reach out to their manager or HR business partner. According to the report, the employees who comply with the new Amazon policy and relocate will have to go through more changes related to breaking house lease, transferring kids to a new school, and more. India Not Competing With OpenAI’s Sam Altman or xAI’s Elon Musk in Artificial Intelligence but Aims To Transform Lives of Its Citizens, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The reports said that Amazon mandated its "return-to-office' policy from May 1, but till May 31, employees walked out from Seattle due to the policy and climate change initiatives. Many employees reportedly were not thrilled to return to work.

