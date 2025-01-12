New Delhi, January 12: Flipkart has revealed its special sale for Republic Day, called Flipkart Monumental Sale. In celebration of Indian Republic Day, Flipkart is hosting a sale event. Throughout the Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025, customers can find great offers and discounts on a wide range of products. You can expect attractive deals on items such as smartphones, televisions, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, and more.

The Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025 will start on January 14, 2025, before the Republic Day in India. The Flipkart Republic Day sale 2025 will run till January 19, 2025. Customers who are part of Flipkart Plus and VIP members will get early access of the sale starting on January 13, 2025, at 12 PM. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Begins on January 13, 2025; From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G and OnePlus 13 Series, Know What To Expect From Upcoming Sale From Amazon.

The Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025 will offer deals on mobile phones, electronic devices, gadgets, home and kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Customers will get discounts across these categories. Flipkart has already given a sneak peek of some of the deals. During the Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025, customers can enjoy an instant discount of 10% when using HDFC credit cards.

Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025: Deals, Offers and Discounts on Smartphones

During the Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025, customers will have access to special offers from a variety of smartphone brands, including Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Nothing, Vivo, Realme, OPPO, and more. The iPhone 16, with 128GB of storage, is expected to be priced at around INR 63,999. The iPhone 16 Pro might be available at INR 1,02,999. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025: From Dates to Exciting Deals and Discount Offers, Know What to Expect From Flipkart Monumental Sale Coming Ahead of R-Day.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, featuring a 256GB storage variant, may be available for approximately INR 59,999. The Moto Edge 50 Fusion is anticipated to have a price tag of INR 19,999. Additionally, the OPPO K12x 5G smartphone is expected to be offered at around INR 10,999. Apart from smartphones, the sale may also include gaming laptops starting at INR 45,990.

