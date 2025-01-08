New Delhi, January 8: Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025 starts on January 13 in India. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will offer a range of discounts across various product categories. The sale will provide interested customers to take advantage of the deals. Amazon Prime members will also enjoy early access to the Republic Day sale 2025.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is set to take place from January 13 to January 19. It will kick off at 12 PM on January 13 in India. However, Amazon Prime members will have the advantage of starting their shopping 12 hours earlier than everyone else. During this sale, customers in India will find a variety of offers, deals, and discounts on a wide range of products. The event can be a great opportunity for customers to save money on items they may want to purchase. Amazon Develops New AI Model ‘Olympus’ To Process Images and Videos, Likely To Unveil Next Month.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale in 2025 will offer discounts across a variety of categories. Customers can get deals on electronic devices such as laptops, cameras, and TVs. Additionally, there will be offers on home and kitchen appliances. Customers can also find discounts on furniture, fashion items, toys, and much more.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Deals and Offers on Smartphones

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will feature discounts on various smartphone brands, including Apple, Samsung, iQOO, OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, Honor, Tecno, and more. Customers who are interested in purchasing these smartphones can take advantage of a 10% instant discount by using an SBI card. Amazon Nova: AWS Announces Multimodal AI Models for Generative AI Tasks; Check Details.

Customers can expect to have great deals and discounts on several smartphones, including the iQOO 13, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE4, and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite. Additionally, other devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, OnePlus 13, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G are also expected to come with discounts.

