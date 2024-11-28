New Delhi, November 28: Amazon has reportedly developed a new generative AI model designed to process images, videos, and text. As per reports, the advanced AI technology, known as Olympus. The AI model is said to allow users to search for particular visual scenes using natural language prompts. Olympus might be unveiled at the AWS re:Invent conference next month.

As per a report of The Information, Amazon has developed a new generative AI model, code-named Olympus. The development of the new AI model is expected to help Amazon depend less on Anthropic’s Claude chatbot, which is a service available on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon Expands Partnership With Anthropic for Development of Responsible AI, Invest Another USD 4 Billion in OpenAI Rival.

Olympus will probably enable users to find certain images or scenes by using natural language prompts. It could differentiate it from other AI models that mainly focus on text. Amazon seems to compete with major companies like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft, which are seen as leaders in the field of generative AI technology.

Amazon has recently revealed that it has invested USD 4 billion in Anthropic AI to strengthen its partnership. The company stated that it is dedicated to create responsible AI and making technology accessible to everyone. It shows that while Amazon is working with Anthropic, it is also trying to establish a more independent and competitive position for itself in the fast-changing world of AI. Amazon Plans To Launch Quick Commerce Service ‘Tez’ in India; Check Details.

The launch of Olympus is anticipated to be a milestone for Amazon and its role in the AI sector. The new AI model could help Amazon establish itself as a major company in the AI industry. Additionally, Amazon India is said to be getting ready to introduce a new fast delivery service named “Tez.” The service will likely deliver products to its customers in a few minutes. Amazon’s Tez will compete with other quick delivery options available in India, such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.

