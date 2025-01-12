New Delhi, January 12: Apple has reportedly recommended shareholders vote against a proposal to abolish Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programmes. The recommendation comes in response to a push from the National Centre for Public Policy Research. However, Apple's board considers the proposal unnecessary and an inappropriate attempt to interfere with its business strategy.

As per a report of TechCrunch, Apple's board has advised to vote against a proposal to eliminate diversity programmes. Apple has responded as being an equal opportunity employer and emphasised that it does not engage in discrimination during recruiting, hiring, training, or promoting on any basis protected by law. Meta Ending DEI Programmes: Mark Zuckerberg-Led Company Announces To Discontinue Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programmes, Diverse Slate Approach for Hirings.

The proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research reportedly argues that the DEI programmes could expose companies to potential lawsuits. Referring to the recent Supreme Court ruling against race-based affirmative action in colleges, as well as noting that some other companies have chosen to eliminate or reduce similar programmes.

In response to the proposal, Apple stated that it has a well-established compliance programme in place and considers the proposal unnecessary. The company further expressed that the shareholder proposal represents an inappropriate attempt to influence Apple's business strategy. Many companies, including Meta and Amazon, are reportedly discontinuing their diversity programmes ahead of Donald Trump's return to the US presidency. Meta Announces End of Fact-Checking Programme, Will Replace Fact-Checkers With X-Style Community Notes.

Recently, Meta announced significant changes to its operational strategies, including the termination of its DEI programme. The decision impacts various practices related to hiring, training, and supplier selection. In a memo, Meta stated, "The legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the United States is changing." The company clarified that while it will continue to source candidates from different backgrounds, it will discontinue the use of the Diverse Slate Approach in its hiring process.

