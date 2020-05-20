Apple iPhone SE 2020 Now Available for Sale on Flipkart; Prices, Discounts, Offers & Specifications

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Available in India (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Apple's newest offering - iPhone SE 2020 is finally available for sale on Flipkart for the first time in the country. The affordable iteration of the iPhone went on sale earlier today via Flipkart at 12 pm IST. As a reminder, the handset was launched in India last month at a price point of Rs 42,500. The smartphone is available for sale in India for the first after a month of its launch, essentially because the delivery of all the non-essential items were banned in the country till May 17. Phase 4 of the lockdown has brought some relief for the customers as the government has allowed the e-retailers to deliver non-essential items in the red zones. Apple iPhone SE 2020 Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart; Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 42,500. Moreover, the company is also providing special discounts for the HDFC bank account holder wherein the customers can get an instant discount of Rs 3600 bringing down the price to Rs 38,900. Similarly, the Axis Bank cardholders will also receive an instant cashback of 5 percent. Whereas the HDFC debit card users will get an instant discount of Rs 1500.

The bigger variant of iPhone SE 2020 - 128GB variant which is priced at Rs 47,800 can be purchased at Rs 44,200. On the other hand, the 256GB version can be purchased at a price of Rs 54,700 after an instant discount of Rs 3600. Apple iPhone SE 2020 gets a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, A13 Bionic chipset, 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera, iPhone 8's TouchID, and much more. The smartphone is available in three versions - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The smartphone is available in three colour options - Product Red, white and black.