New Delhi, June 5: Apple is all set to hold its yearly developer event. The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is a five-day event. It will start on Monday (June 5) and end on Friday (June 9).

The Cupertino giant is expected to launch multiple new products and updates at the upcoming event. Only a select number of students and developers have received invitations for the event. However, you can watch the live stream online. Apple Reality Pro Company’s ‘Riskiest’ Product Ever? From Price to Features, Know Everything About the Mixed Reality Headset.

The Apple WWDC 2023 will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. It will start on June 5 (Monday) at 10:30 pm India time. CEO Tim Cook will likely give a keynote address on the opening day of the five-day event.

The upcoming event will be live-streamed worldwide on Apple.com and the official YouTube channel of Apple. It will also be streamed on Apple TV. Bookmark this page for the live stream link.

Apple WWDC 2023 Livestream:

At WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to launch a new MacBook Air with a 15-inch display and its much-awaited mixed reality (MR) headset, Reality Pro. The iPhone maker is also likely to unveil the new iOS. Apple Reality Pro Much-Needed Boost for AR/VR Industry? New Mixed Reality Headset To Feature USD 3000 Price Tag.

The Apple Reality Pro MR headset is likely to come with a price tag of USD 3,000 (approximately Rs 2.47 lakh). It will combine virtual reality and augmented reality features.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2023 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).