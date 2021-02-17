After the launch of ROG Phone 3, Asus is reportedly planning to introduce its ROG Phone 5. The upcoming phone has been listed on TENNA and 3C approvals in China in recent weeks. These certifications have revealed that the ROG Phone 5 could debut in China by early March 2021. Also, a tipster suggests that the company might also launch the upcoming handset in India next month. Asus ROG Phone 3 Variants Get Discount of Rs 3,000 During Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2020'.

As per a new report, there are two variants of ROG Phone 5 with model number ASUS_I005DA and ASUS_I005DB and both of these models have been spotted on the TENNA website. The phone with model number ASUS_I005DA could get a 6.78-inch display, up to 144Hz of refresh rate and might run on Android 11 operating system.

The smartphone is likely to come packed with a 6,000mAh dual-cell battery and a horizontally aligned triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary snapper. The device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC. Other reports have claimed that the smartphone with model number ASUS_I005DA will come with 65W rapid charging support. On the other hand, not much is known about the phone with model number ASUS_I005DB. It is speculated to be an affordable gaming device.

