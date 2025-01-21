Xiaomi introduced WinPlay Engine, a system feature allowing players to experience enhanced gaming. The Xiaomi WinPlay Engine helps gamers to enable Windows gaming on Android tablets. It seamlessly syncs the Windows gaming with Hyper OS, allowing cross-platform compatibility. The Chinese company Xiaomi also added Bluetooth peripheral support such as keyboards, mice, and handles to improve the gaming experience. ItIt was launched in beta and will work with Xiaomi Tablet 6s Pro 12.4 as of now. Apple To Roll Out Apple Intelligence-Powered Mail App for Macs and iPads in April 2025.

Xiaomi Introduced WinPlay Engine for Playing Windows Games on Android Tablets

Xiaomi has announced WinPlay Engine - With WinPlay, Xiaomi tablets can run Windows games locally - Bluetooth peripherals support has also been added (keyboards, mice and handles) - Authentic haptics with Xbox controllers - Currently in beta, and only works on the Xiaomi Tablet 6S… pic.twitter.com/FSosKUv8gH — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)