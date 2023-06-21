New Delhi, June 21: Asus is all set to launch a new Zenfone handset on Jun 29th. Now, the press renders of the upcoming device have leaked online.

The Asus Zenfone 10 will be available in five colour options - Black, Blue, Red, White, and Green. Honor 90 Lite Announced With 90Hz Display, 100MP Camera: Check Price, Specs, and Other Details.

Asus Zenfone 10 Expected Specs

As per recent reports and leaks, the Asus Zenfone 10 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 predecessor along with 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The upcoming handset will sport a 5.9-inch display. A punch-hole cutout on the left side will house the selfie camera. The rear panel will house dual rear cameras for photos and videos.

The Asus Zenfone 10 is expected to come with an IP68 rating for water resistance. Additional features will include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, six-axis gimbal stabilization 2.0, wireless charging support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Apple’s Next-Gen iPhone 16 May Upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 for Enhanced Ecosystem Experience.

Asus Zenfone 10 Price

The Asus Zenfone 10 is expected to come with a starting price of USD 749 (approx Rs 61,820) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. For comparison, the Zenfone 9 came with a starting price of USD 699 (approx. Rs. 57,695).

There is no information about the Indian price tag as yet. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2023 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).