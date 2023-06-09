New Delhi, June 9: Asus is all set to launch a new Zenfone series smartphone. The Zenfone 10 has already been spotted in several teasers and leaks.

Now, the Taiwanese tech giant has confirmed the launch date of the Asus Zenfone 10. It has also revealed the design of the upcoming handset. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro To Sport Periscope Zoom Cameras: From Specs and Launch Date, Here's All We Know.

Asus Zenfone 10 Launch Date

Tune in and pick up the #Zenfone10 #AllOnHand virtual launch event on Thursday, June 29, at 9:00 p.m. (UTC+8). Sign-up now and experience a compact performer that's just waiting to be grabbed! ✨ Learn more👉https://t.co/GlPSQ9AQBY — ASUS (@ASUS) June 8, 2023

The Asus Zenfone 10 will be launched on June 29th via a live stream. It will be available in Europe and Asian regions.

Asus Zenfone 10 Design

The upcoming smartphone will feature a punch-hole display design. New teasers also feature a gimbal, wireless headphones and a mirrorless camera. A charging dock hints at wireless charging.

Asus Zenfone 10 Expected Specifications

As per recent reports, the Asus Zenfone 10 will sport a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature a water and dust-resistant (IP68) build.

The upcoming handset will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 4nm processor, next-gen Adreno GPU, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The Asus Zenfone 10 is likely to run Android 13 OS with ASUS ZenUI 10. It will feature a 200MP camera with OIS, an ultra-wide camera, and 8k video recording support.

Connectivity options will include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Dual SIM (nano + nano) will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It will feature stereo speakers. Infinix Note 30 5G Tipped To Integrate ChatGPT Into Voice Assistant: From Price to Specs, Here's All We Know.

Asus Zenfone 10 Expected Price

The price is expected to start at USD 749 (approx. Rs. 61,820) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

