Seattle, December 1: Elon Musk's X rival, BlueSky, recently gained many subscribers during the US Presidential Elections 2024. BlueSky is a social platform that allows users to share images, videos and text via short posts. These posts get liked by interested people, just like the X platform. Following the recent approach of the X platform to avoid bots, labelling the parody accounts or impersonating accounts to prohibit misinformation.

BlueSky is considered the fastest-growing social media platform, and due to this, celebrities and influencers have joined it. However, just like X, the platform has several fake or parody accounts that impersonate celebrities. Therefore, BlueSky has decided to take an "aggressive" approach towards such accounts. Elon Musk Files Preliminary Injunction To Block OpenAI From Transition to For-Profit Organisation Alleging Anti-Competitive Behaviour.

Within a few weeks, several users have asked on the platform if the person's account was authentic or a parody account. Due to this, the social platform said it would ask about the impersonation reports more quickly. The company added that the impersonating and handle-squatting accounts would be removed.

According to a report by TechCrunch, BlueSky CEO Jay Graber said that, eventually, the company would improve account verification. Last week, he said that if users did not trust the BlueSky method of verification, they would be free to choose their own style.

Elon Musk's X is reportedly struggling with the same problem of getting several fake or impersonating accounts, which is making it difficult for users to identify the real person. The reports mentioned that X would soon introduce "Parody labels" to the platform, allowing for easy identification. TRAI Mandates Message Traceability Implementation for Safe SMS Service, Ensures Tracking Commercial Texts.

BlueSky told the users that it would hear the users' feedback and help verify the accounts beyond the domain verification. The social platform said that it would explore new ways to enhance account verification and might share it soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2024 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).