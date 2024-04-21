New Delhi, April 21: boAt has launched its latest smartwatch, the boAt Storm Call 3 in India. The boAt Storm Call 3 comes with the latest technology and convenience. The boAt Storm Call 3 smartwatch has a built-in turn-by-turn navigation system powered by Mappls MapmyIndia. BoAt's latest offering, Storm Call 3, with its built-in features, represents a step forward in wearable technology.

As per a report of Indian Express, boAt, has launched the Storm Call 3 smartwatch. The smartwatch is a first-of-its-kind in the market at this price point to offer built-in turn-by-turn navigation powered by Mappls MapmyIndia, which is expected to provide a seamless navigation experience for its users. The BoAt Storm Call 3 is also designed to deliver health-tracking functionality.

boAt Storm Call 3 Specifications and Price

As per a report of Times of India, the boAt Storm Call 3 comes in four colors, which include Active Black, Silver Metal, Olive Green and Cherry Blossom. The Storm Call 3 features a 1.83-inch HD display. The display of the boAt Storm Call 3 comes with 240 x 296 pixels resolution with 550 nits of peak and a wake gesture feature. The smartwatch is also designed to easily notify contacts in case of any emergency by utilising the onboard Emergency SOS feature. The latest smartwatch by boAt, Storm Call 3, comes with the feature of downloadable watch faces and the ability to create personalised watch faces using the Watch Face Studio.

The smartwatch is equipped with a range of applications that allow for continuous monitoring of the user's health, tracking of daily activities and offers over 700 active modes for workouts. Additional features of the boAt Storm Call 3 include Bluetooth calling, built-in microphone, speaker, DND mode, sleep tracking, SpO2 tracking, heart rate monitor, weather update and more.

The smartwatch comes with a 230mAh battery and is anticipated to provide seven days of battery life without the need for charging and up to 2 days of use with Bluetooth calling enabled. The boAt Storm Call 3 smartwatch is available at a price of Rs 1,099. Customers can purchase the Storm Call 3 smartwatch from the official boAt website, Flipkart and Blinkit.

