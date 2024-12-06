San Francisco, December 6: OpenAI has announced a new subscription for users to access high-quality artificial intelligence features. openAI CEO Sam Altman announced ChatGPT Pro, a new version of subscription that Sam Altman-run OpenAI introduced in addition to the existing subscriptions, including ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Team and ChatGPT Enterprise. This Pro version is much more expensive than the previous subscriptions,

OpenAI ChatGPT Pro subscription starts at USD 200 (around INR 16,990) per month. With this plan, the firm may attract premium users who want top features and explore artificial intelligence. The new ChatGPT Pro subscription will give users access. The reports suggested that the latest version would be used in engineering and research as the company plans to expand its applications. Elon Musk’s xAI Company Raises USD 6 Billion With Aim To Expand Its Supercomputer To Incorporate at Least 1 Million GPUs.

The ChatGPT Plus subscription costs USD 20 per month, the ChatGPT Team subscription costs USD 25 monthly, and the ChatGPT Enterprise is priced at USD 30 per month. The ChatGPT Pro is nearly 10 times more expensive than all these existing subscriptions. Various reports suggested that this move was a commercialisation effort by the company amid the AI boom.

ChatGPT Pro Benefits to Users

The latest ChatGPT Pro subscription offers key benefits to users, including unlimited access to the GPT-4o, OpenAI o1, and OpenAI o1 mini. Users can also benefit from features like Advanced Voice. According to OpenAI, the o1 Pro model would perform better on ML (machine learning) benchmarks across math, science, and coding than the o1 and o1 preview versions. The Sam Altman-run company also said the OpenAI o1 and OpenAI o1 preview versions were also rolled out for the ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Enterprise versions. eShram Portal Registrations: Over 30.43 Crore Unorganised Workers Now Registered on Government's Comprehensive National Database.

OpenAI is expected to introduce its highly anticipated AGI and Sora, text-to-video generator soon. However, the AI company has yet to make official announcement on these models. OpenAI Sora was recently leaked online offering some of the users access to its video generation capability; however it was taken down within some hours before everyone came to explore it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).