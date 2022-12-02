New Delhi, Dec 2: Epic Games and Capturing Reality on Friday released the RealityScan app on iOS for users to download for free.

RealityScan is a 3D scanning app for mobile devices that easily turns photos into high-fidelity 3D models, with no experience necessary to get started.

With this app, the users simply need to take a picture of an object using their smartphone, and the app will use cloud processing to convert it into a 3D model, which can then be exported to Sketchfab and shared with the world, according to the company. Amazon Layoffs: CEO Andy Jassy Again Defends Mass Sackings, Says 'Felt Like We Needed to Streamline Costs'.