Customers Pre-ordering Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Reportedly Will Get free Galaxy Buds Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Promotion Image (Photo Credits: Evan Blass)

Samsung, the electronic- major is all set to launch the new Galaxy S20 series smartphone in the global market on February 11, 2020. The flagship smartphones will be unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event that is scheduled for next month. According to a new report, it is learnt that the company will be offering Galaxy Buds Plus on an every pre-order of Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The company will be showcasing handful number of Galaxy S20 smartphones at the press event next month. It is also believed that the company will also showcase the new Galaxy Buds earphones – Galaxy Buds+. Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphone Reportedly To Feature 5X Optical Zoom.

As per the report from TechRadar, the customers pre-ordering one of the top handsets of Galaxy S20 series which includes Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra, they will get a pair of Galaxy Buds+ earphones absolutely free. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Featuring Super Steady OIS Cameras Launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Promotion Image (Photo Credits: Evan Blass)

Moreover, a popular tipster- Evan Blass also posted an image on Twitter, which appears to be an official promotion of Samsung’s forthcoming smartphones. The picture gives a fair bit of hint that Samsung will be giving the customers of Galaxy S20 phones a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ headphones.

It is important to note that there is no official confirmation from the South Korean phone maker regarding any such promotional offer. Also, the company hasn’t verified whether the image is genuine. Well, we might have to wait till February 11 to find out if this is authentic or not. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With 32MP Front Camera Launched in India.

As far as the Galaxy Buds Plus are concerned, the new generation Galaxy Buds are rumoured to get much longer battery life than the previous models. Some reports highlighted that the new Galaxy Buds Plus will offer at least 12 hours of battery on a single charge. Moreover, an FCC report also confirmed that the company has increased the battery on the new Galaxy Buds Plus to 600mAh.

Source