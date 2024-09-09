San Francisco, September 9: Elon Musk's xAI was reportedly in conversation to secure a share of Tesla's future revenue. The reports said it would increase Tesla's self-driving features, voice assistants and humanoid robots. However, the tech billionaire denied the reports of such talks between these two companies. It was reported that the EV company would license the xAI's artificial intelligence models, empower its driver-assistance software and FSD technology, and share some of its revenues.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) first reported that Elon Musk's xAI and Tesla were in talks over sharing technologies and revenue. Elon Musk posted on X denying the report, saying, "Tesla has learned a lot from discussions with engineers at xAI that have helped accelerate achieving unsupervised FSD, but there is no need to license anything from xAI." Elon Musk’s xAI in Talks for Share in Future Tesla Revenue, Says Report.

Besides, Elon Musk said that the report on Tesla and xAI having such a conversation was "not accurate." The report highlighted that xAI would support Tesla's development of the Optimus humanoid robots, EVs, and their driving software, along with other possible areas. It was also said that the revenue-sharing agreement between xAI and Tesla was to depend in part on how the EV maker relied on the AI startup's tech. Elon Musk Poised To Become World’s First Trillionaire by 2027, Gautam Adani Could Become Second Person To Get Rare Status: Report.

Elon Musk founded xAI, which is responsible for the Grok AI chatbot, in Nevada (a state in the US) on March 9, 2023. The company aims to focus on developing artificial intelligence and AGI (artificial general intelligence). On the other hand, Tesla, a US-based electric vehicle manufacturer with global customers, launched several EVs across the globe, offering premium specifications, ranges, and features. In July 2024, Elon Musk had said that the Tesla board would consider an investment of USD 5 billion into the xAI company.

