Austin, December 18: Elon Musk's net worth has consistently increased since Donald Trump won the US Presidential Elections in 2024. He has added hundreds of billions to his wealth, breaking the historic mark of USD 400 billion, and now is set to break another record of reaching USD 500 billion net worth. Recently, SpaceX and Tesla shares rose significantly, adding more wealth.

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, also owns X (formerly known as Twitter), xAI that created Grok, Neuralink, The Boring Company, and SpaceX's subsidiary, Starlink satellite internet service provider. Tesla has become the most valued electric vehicle manufacturer due to its constant innovations, such as FSD and products like Cybertruck. Elon Musk Net Worth Increased to All-Time High at USD 454 Billion Amid Tesla Share Price Rise Reaching USD 463.

Elon Musk is now on the path to making history as the first person to reach USD 500 billion, the highest net worth ever recorded. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index page, Elon Musk currently boasts USD 486 billion in wealth, which rose significantly from the USD 300 billion mark recorded in November 2024.

Elon Musk's Ownership in Tesla, SpaceX and Other Companies

Tesla CEO Elon Musk owns a 13% stake in the EV company as per this year's proxy statement, along with exercisable stock worth USD 304 million from his 2018 compensation package. Tesla's net worth is around USD 1.3 trillion. Another ambitious aerospace company, SpaceX, recently reached USD 350 billion in valuation. Musk owns 42% of the company through a trust.

Elon Musk is estimated to hold around 79% of X Corp (previously known as Twitter) after his historic acquisition in 2022, paying USD 44 billion. However, the social platform's value has dropped 72% since its acquisition. Other companies like Neuralink, The Boring Company and xAI have their values rising as per the funding rounds. ‘Hashtags Look Ugly’: Why Elon Musk Wants Users To Stop Using Hashtags on X?.

All of these companies and their unique projects have increased the wealth of Elon Musk and likely pushed the current net worth of USD 486 billion, likely beyond the USD 500 billion mark soon. It may happen at the end of 2024 or in early 2025.

